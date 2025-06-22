Real Madrid have already finalised three summer signings, and when the transfer window re-opens, they are expected to complete a deal for number four – that will be Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras.

Signing a new left-back is a priority for new Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. Current options Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have flattered to deceive over the last 12 months, which is why there is an insistence to bring in a new face – and that new face will almost certainly be Carreras.

There has been a suggestion that Real Madrid would look elsewhere after failing to sign Carreras before the Club World Cup, but it is unlikely that this will be the case. Los Blancos are expecting to finalise a deal upon the tournament’s completion, but the 22-year-old already has his sights set on the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alvaro Carreras desperate to complete Real Madrid move

As per A Bola, Carreras was left desperately disappointed not to be able to Real Madrid for the Club World Cup, where he is playing for Benfica instead. And the report notes that he is already “counting down the days” to make official his move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid and Benfica currently €5m part in valuation

At this time of negotiations being paused, Real Madrid and Benfica were €5m apart in their valuations of Carreras. The Portuguese giants want €50m, whereas Los Blancos have only been willing to reach €45m – but when talks resume, this difference is expected to be resolved.

Carreras should be a good signing for Real Madrid, and he is a perfect fit for their transfer policy of targeting younger players that has become world class at the Bernabeu. It will be interesting to see whether he can establish himself as the starting left-back ahead of strong competition in Mendy and Garcia.