Real Betis set €35m asking price for Aston Villa target

Real Betis are set for a busy summer transfer window, but it could be conditioned by one of their players joining Aston Villa.

Betis had a successful 2024-25 season as they qualified for the Europa League and reached the final of the UEFA Conference League, where they lost out to Chelsea. And they will be hoping to improve for the next campaign, but in order for significant additions to be made to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad, sales would be needed.

And two major departures have been lined up. Atletico Madrid are hoping to sign Johnny Cardoso, and another player that could be on his way out is Jesus Rodriguez.

Jesus Rodriguez valued at €35m by Real Betis

Rodriguez had a fine breakout season with Betis, and he is now expected to make move. He’s attracted strong interest from Aston Villa and Como, either of whom would be need to pay at least €35m in order for a deal to be done this summer – that is the state of play, as reported by Marca.

€35m is the value of Rodriguez’s current release clause, but crucially, it can be upped to €50m if Betis increase his salary. As such, there is no pressure on a sale to take place, but Los Verdiblancos are open to considering any proposals that come close to their valuation of the 19-year-old winger.

Rodriguez scored three goals and registered one assist in 32 appearances across all competitions last season, but it was his performances that caught the attention of numerous clubs. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have set their sights on him in the past, so Betis are aware that they are in an advantageous positions when it comes to negotiations.

For now, Betis are comfortable, but that could change if Aston Villa or Como make a serious attempt to sign Rodriguez during the summer transfer window.