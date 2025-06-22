Rayo Vallecano face La Liga suspension threat over stadium controversy

Rayo Vallecano secured an incredible end to the 2024/25 La Liga season with a bold European qualification spot sealed.

La Liga were granted an extra place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, which was already wrapped up before the final day of the campaign, but the Europa League and Conference League spots went to the wire.

With the pressure on, amid a night of huge importance in Vallecas, Rayo got over the line at home to Mallorca to finish in eighth position, and bring European action back to club for the first time since 2001.

They will compete in the Conference League main phase from September if Inigo Perez’s side can navigate through a playoff in August.

However, the ongoing controversy over their crumbling home at the Estadio de Vallecas means all games at home are in doubt, according to club president Raul Martin Presa.

Rayo Vallecano’s La Liga ban latest

A swirling dispute involving multiple actors including Presa, local authorities and La Liga have been locked in a row over vital stadium repairs for years.

However, the controversial figure of Presa remains unpopular with some sections of the Rayo faithful, and his latest update will cause more anger.

“Right now we’re at risk of not being able to play next season at home in Vallecas,” as per Marca.

“We received a request from La Liga, and it’s possible that if the stadium doesn’t undergo the necessary renovations, we won’t be able to play in the Conference League, and certainly not in La Liga.

“The work the stadium owner is doing isn’t sufficient to comply with regulations.”

Presa’s comment on the ‘stadium owner’ focuses on the Community of Madrid – who own the stadium – and their lack of work to complete an ITE (Technical Building Inspection).

A decision on the matter is expected to be confirmed in July.