Real Madrid are going for their first victory in the 2025 Club World Cup when they take on Pachuca on Sunday evening. Xabi Alonso’s side laboured to a disappointing 1-1 against Al Hilal in their opening fixture, and he has made it clear that he expects better in Charlotte.

Victory over Pachuca would see Real Madrid go top of Group H, albeit that may only be the case for a few hours, given that current group leaders RB Salzburg take on Al Hilal later in the day. But more than this, Los Blancos need to gain confidence, and they can do that with a win against the Mexican side.

Real Madrid could make one change from Al Hilal draw

In terms of line-ups, Real Madrid will not change much from the Al Hilal draw. Kylian Mbappe is still unavailable due to illness, so Gonzalo Garcia, who scored against the Saudi Pro League side, will continue in attack. He will be partnered by Vinicius Junior, but the right winger has yet to be determined.

Rodrygo Goes started against Al Hilal, but despite providing the assist for Gonzalo’s goal, Diario AS say that he could be dropped in favour of Arda Guler, who was impressive during his cameo in that match. If the Türkiye international does start, that would be the only change from Wednesday’s fixture in Miami.

Antonio Rudiger has received the medical green light for Real Madrid after two months out following knee surgery, but as expected, he will not start against Pachuca. Alonso intends to continue with Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio, who was forced off at half time against Al Hilal after suffering with discomfort.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who struggled against Al Hilal, is also expected to remain in the starting line-up, while the midfield trio of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham will also stick together.