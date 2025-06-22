Deco reveals Barcelona plan to ease Robert Lewandowski burden

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has opened up on the club’s plan to rotate Robert Lewandowski next season.

Lewandowski continues to prove that age is just a number in Catalonia with the veteran striker enjoying his best-ever campaign in La Liga in 2024/25 as the 36-year-old moved on to 101 goals in 147 appearances across three seasons.

Taken in isolation, the 2024/25 campaign also featured his strongest single-campaign tally in Barcelona, with 27 goals in La Liga and 42 overall, narrowly missing out to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Lewandowski has been firm in his commitment to staying at Barcelona next season amid rumours of an offer from the Saudi Pro League in 2026.

Barcelona’s 2025/25 plan for Lewandowski

Lewandowski and Hansi Flick will measure his game time to the second in the coming months to avoid any possible overloads.

He pulled out of Poland duty at the start of June, to extend his summer break, and that could be repeated in the autumn.

His incredible physical endurance means Flick will need to be firm over his rest periods, with 32 league starts from 38 games last season, a figure only beaten by Pedri and matched by Raphinha.

Deco’s surprise Lewandowski replacement

Deco touched on a host of topics as part of a wide ranging interview, including clear indications over the ongoing transfer pursuit of Nico Williams, and his confidence in Ferran Torres stepping in as needed for Lewandowski.

However, there could also be a hybrid solution, with Dani Olmo shuffled forward from an advanced midfield role.

“We want to play with Dani Olmo as a false nine, that’s the plan,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“If you obsess over finding a replacement of Robert’s quality, it won’t work, Ferran is becoming an important as a No.9. If Nico or Luis Diaz come, we could play without a fixed No.9 in the team.”