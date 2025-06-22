Dani Carvajal suffers Club World Cup blow in preseason update

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal may not feature at the FIFA Club World Cup as his injury recovery continues in the USA.

The Spain international missed the majority of the regular 2024/25 season due to a horrific knee injury including an ACL tear.

The resilient defender set himself the target of returning to action in the USA but that now looks uncertain as per reports from Diario Sport.

Carvajal admitted in an interview in May, ‘the plan’ was to come back at the tournament, but rumoured medical reports indicate he will be held back until preseason in July.

When will Dani Carvajal return for Real Madrid?

If Carvajal is not risked by Xabi Alonso in North America, he will be kept in reserve, alongside fellow long-term absentee David Alaba.

Real Madrid have not confirmed any preseason matches at this stage, with their full focus on the Club World Cup, which could stretch to mid-July if they progress deep into the knockout rounds.

There is the potential for the squad – or certain members – to stay in the USA to play matches with a few fixtures back in Spain before the 2025/26 La Liga campaign kicks off on August 17.

Will Trent replace Dani Carvajal at Real Madrid?

This is a huge debate for Real Madrid fans heading into 2025/26 and a question Alonso is still searching for an answer on.

The early signs indicate Alonso is happy to be flexible over Trent’s starting position but his current place will be at right back in a four-man defence.

Carvajal is a more natural fit as a defender, with the temptation to push Trent further forward, but that would require changing to a back three.

The latter is an idea in Alonso’s mind, with Carvajal alongside Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen, but if he returns to full fitness, the pressure will be back on Trent.