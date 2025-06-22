Barcelona are hoping to sign Nico Williams this summer, and another key piece of attacking will need to be done in 2026: replacing Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been a fantastic servant for Barcelona since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022. He has scored 101 goals in 147 appearances for the Catalans, whom he has helped win La Liga on two occasions (2022-23 and 2024-25).

But with Lewandowski turning 37 in August, he will start to lose prominence. He is expected to be see less playing time next season, at the end of which his current contract expires. And at this stage, he is not expected to be offered an extension. As such, a replacement would required upon his exit, which could be to Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona identify Julian Alvarez as leading striker target

And according to Sport, the player that is best-placed to be sought by Barcelona next summer is Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez has had an excellent first season at Atletico Madrid. He has scored 29 times in 56 appearances across all competitions, while his general performances have also impressed. And among those to be keen on the Argentina international is Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who also wants him as Lewandowski’s successor.

Alvarez has been linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, just 12 months on from leaving Manchester City. But as things stand, Atleti have no plans to consider any options for their star striker, whom they want to keep for at least one more season.

Alvarez could have chances to join Barcelona next summer, although Atleti would much rather not lose him to a direct rival. There will be other names that sporting director Deco is considering, but for now, it is clear that the 25-year-old is player that the La Liga champions want to add to Hansi Flick’s squad for the 2026-27 season and beyond.