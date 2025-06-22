Barcelona are in store for the busy summer transfer window, ahead of it re-opening for business on the 1st of July. Joan Garcia will officially join on this date, and there are also plans for Nico Williams to be signed from Athletic Club.

Ansu Fati has chances to leave Barcelona this summer

But in order for both players to be registered with La Liga, departures are needed. Ansu Fati is someone that is very much expected to go, although recent developments have been worrying. Nevertheless, Barcelona sporting director Deco has given an update on the situation during an interview with La Vanguardia.

“With the age he is and the career he has had, he cannot be without playing. We are open to not putting problems if he wants to leave. Monaco have spoken to us. Ansu has a contract, if they ask for him it would be a loan. He’s 23 years old, we talk about him as if he were 30, but for me he still has a lot to grow and learn.”

Deco issues updates on Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong

Another player whose future has attracted significant speculation in recent weeks is Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender has publicly committed his future to Barcelona, and Deco – who is reported to be a key backer of the 26-year-old – also has no plans for him to depart the club.

“What we want is to improve the team, not make it worse. And if we lose an important piece, we are making it worse. Ronald has a contract, has renewed and has suffered a difficult season, with unfair criticism. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world. Leaving is not in Ronald’s plans. He wants to return to his best level.”

Deco also had his say on Frenkie de Jong, whose future is also up for debate. He fully expects the Dutch midfielder to stay, and soon, contract talks between the two parties will formally begin.

“The Frenkie we had this season is the Frenkie we want. We want to continue with Frenkie, he has one more year on his contract and we are going to analyse things calmly.”