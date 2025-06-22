Atletico Madrid are looking to have another productive summer transfer window after their big-spending efforts in 2024, and a new defensive midfielder is among the additions wanted by Diego Simeone. But the chance to sign a familiar face has now been shot down by those at Los Colchoneros.

Atleti are hoping to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, but given that there is a significant gap in the two clubs’ valuations of the United States international, it is not guaranteed that a deal will be done. As such, other players have been considered.

In recent months, Atleti have been linked with re-signing Thomas Partey from Arsenal. The Ghanian pivot is set to leave the Premier League side upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the month, but a return to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano is unlikely to come to fruition this summer.

Atletico Madrid not planning move for Thomas Partey

As per ED, Atleti have turned down the chance to re-sign Partey, despite him being available as a free agent. Instead, other options will be considered in the event of a deal not being agreed with Betis for Cardoso.

Partey has also been linked with Barcelona, who have regularly targeted the free agent market in recent years due to their well-documented financial woes. But at this stage, there is no suggestion that they will try to sign the 32-year-old midfielder upon his departure from Arsenal.

Atleti are hoping to close multiple deals in the coming weeks, with the plan being for Cardoso, Alex Baena and Andy Robertson to be added to Simeone’s squad for the start of their pre-season campaign – which will begin later this year due to their involvement at the Club World Cup. For now, it remains to be seen who will make the move to Los Colchoneros.