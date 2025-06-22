Atletico Madrid quoted ‘double the price’ for Andy Robertson alternative

Atletico Madrid are ready to take the next step in their transfer push to sign a new left back ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Diego Simeone is clear in his goal of bringing in an experienced figure to bolster his backline with Liverpool star Andy Robertson emerging as his rumoured No.1 option.

A shock move for the Scotland international has rapidly emerged since the start of June with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano initially breaking the story.

Frustration over his current options in the role is powering Simeone’s thinking with the Argentinian hinting at his plan after Atletico Madrid’s Club World Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Rojiblancos rallied to win against Seattle Sounders but their place in the last 16 remains firmly in the balance.

Atletico Madrid ready to pay Andy Robertson transfer fee

The early rumours from Madrid hinted at Simeone wanting a free transfer deal to reunite Robertson with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.

Robertson is interested in the move but he wants to speak to Arne Slot before making a decision over his next phase.

Robertson is hugely popular at Anfield, but with Milos Kerkez closing in on a transfer move to Merseyside, that could see him slip down the pecking order on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson Plan B ruled out after fee update

Reports from The Times journalist Paul Joyce claimed Liverpool want at least £5m to let Robertson go this summer with former Barcelona defender Lucas Digne added as a Plan B.

Both players are out of contract in June 2026, but despite Robertson’s Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, Digne is valued at £10m by Unai Emery – as per Football Insider.

That update from Villa Park has effectively ended Simeone’s interest in keeping the Frenchman on his radar, with Robertson viewed as more attainable and for less.