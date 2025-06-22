Athletic Club bite back as fans damage Nico Williams mural

Athletic Club have issued a firm message to fans following a controversial incident involving star player Nico Williams.

Williams find himself at the centre of a fresh transfer battle with Barcelona making a renewed effort to bring him to Catalonia.

The Spain international infamously turned down the chance to join Barcelona in 2024, but on this occasion, he has reportedly already agreed personal terms with the La Liga champions.

His change of heart over making the move has not gone down well among some of his current supporters in Bilbao.

Athletic Club supporters send message to Nico Williams

As reported by Radio Nervion, a mural featuring Inaki Williams, Nico Williams and Iker Muniain has been defaced on Sunday morning, with the Barcelona target’s face removed.

In its place is a message targeted at the 22-year-old: “whether you leave or stay, you have lost respect.”

The defacing of the mural has split opinion, and Inaki Williams took to social media to send a response of his own to the perpetrator.

“Behind an anonymous lack of respect, there is always someone too small to show their face.”

Detrás de una falta de respeto anónima, siempre hay alguien demasiado pequeño para dar la cara. — IÑAKI WILLIAMS ARTHUER (@Williaaams45) June 22, 2025

The saga is the latest episode in a tense relationship between Barcelona and Athletic Club which deteriorated last summer over their clear push for Williams Jr.

Athletic Club react to Williams mural controversy

Alongside the message from Inaki, the club have also spoken out, to reject the claim of Nico showing disrespect.

“The Club understands the current situation may generate concern among Athletic Club fans, especially when fuelled by rumours, arrogance or contempt for our identity,” they stated.

“However, those who erased his image do not represent this club. Disrespecting one of our own is disrespecting Athletic Club itself.”