Xabi Alonso makes Kylian Mbappe selection call for Pachuca clash

Real Madrid take on Pachuca in their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup with Kylian Mbappe set to miss out.

Xabi Alonso’s Los Blancos return kicked off with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the sweltering heat of Miami and he is looking for a response.

Gonzalo Garcia’s opening goal was cancelled out by Ruben Neves’ penalty as stand-in captain Fede Valverde was denied from the spot.

Alonso offered a mixed review of his side’s performance as the challenge of Pachuca in North Carolina on June 22 comes into view.

Will Kylian Mbappe play vs. Pachuca?

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe has still not returned to training with the squad, after being hospitalised due to gastroenteritis.

The France international missed the Al Hilal game with the issue, and that was initially expected to be enough to recover, but he now looks to be out of the reckoning to return.

Alonso will keep the situation under review with the Real Madrid medical team, but due to the excessively hot conditions in the USA, a risk will not be taken.

Real Madrid’s final group game – and potential return for Mbappe – is against RB Salzburg on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Real Madrid XI vs. Pachuca

Alonso is not expected to make too many changes for the clash with Pachuca and the Basque coach could opt to name the same starting XI.

Garcia’s confidence boost from scoring in Mbappe’s absence should keep him in the team alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

The debate of moving Trent forward rages on, with the option to start Lucas Vazquez in defence, but Alonso has not indicated his long-term plan for the England international at this stage.

Luka Modric is another possible starter, if Alonso opts to rest Valverde or Jude Bellingham, with Eduardo Camavinga in line to make the bench.