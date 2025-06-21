Wojciech Szcezny is expected to follow through on his decision to sign a two-year contract extension at Barcelona.

The former Poland international developed into a key figure in Hansi Flick’s side from the start of 2025 following his free transfer arrival.

Barcelona utilised a La Liga rule to sign a keeper outside of the regular transfer window following a serious injury to No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The initial plan for Inaki Pena to step in – with Szczesny as cover – was torn up, due to the latter’s form and Pena now looks certain to move on from Catalonia.

Szczesny’s Barcelona contract call

Szczesny’s importance in Flick’s plans ensured the club would offer him another year, but reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the agreement will be until the end of the 2026/27 season.

No official decision will be made until the former Juventus stopper returns from his summer break but he is happy to stay on despite the arrival of Joan Garcia.

Garcia’s switch across the city has caused controversy but he will clearly be No.1 for Flick, which could open the exit door for the returning Ter Stegen.

Is Ter Stegen leaving Barcelona?

Barcelona are now reportedly open to selling their captain, despite his determination to stay and fight for his place, up against Garcia.

Ter Stegen is not happy with how Barcelona have handled the matter, with nobody speaking to the 33-year-old before Garcia’s signing.

But, the hard line stance from the club is they felt no need to give him an explanation, as they would not have consulted their forwards before signing a new one.

Flick will hold emergency talks with Ter Stegen later this month to decide his future with a back up role the only option available for the Germany international at this stage.