Saudi Pro League set Robert Lewandowski transfer mission

Robert Lewandowski will lead the Barcelona attack again next season after rejecting rumours he could leave this summer.

Veteran striker Lewandowski enjoyed his best-ever campaign in Catalonia as the 36-year-old moved on to 101 goals in 147 appearances across three seasons.

The 2024/25 campaign also featured his strongest single-campaign tallies in Spain, with 27 scored in La Liga and 42 overall, narrowly missing out to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

However, as he prepares to turn 37 in the summer, rumours resurfaced over the club possibly looking to move him on.

Lewandowski rejects Barcelona exit talk

Lewandowski’s decision not to join up with the Poland squad for their June matches in FIFA World Cup qualifying caused a wave of controversy which ended in national team boss Michal Probierz resigning.

Lewandowski also told an interview with German outlet Bild he has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

“I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more,” he said.

“It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season.”

Lewandowski’s current Barcelona contract runs until June 2026, but both parties could take up an option to extend for another 12 months, if his performance level is maintained.

Saudi Pro League transfer plan for Lewandowski

Despite Lewandowski’s stance, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim clubs in the Saudi Pro League are preparing offers to sign him in 2026, as a rival to his extension option at Barcelona.

No move will be made before then, with Lewandowski and Barcelona both constantly assessing his output, but it is a future option.

No formal talks are in place currently, as Lewandowski’s focuses on the task at hand, but negotiations could open in January if Barcelona opt against offering him an extension in Catalonia.