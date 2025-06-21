Real Madrid have already concluded three summer signings, and more business will be done over the coming weeks. And it is not only additions to Xabi Alonso’s squad that the club’s sporting department are working on.

Contracts for existing players are also on the agenda for Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior is expected to sign a new deal in the coming weeks, while it has already been reported that breakout star Raul Asencio has penned an extension. And there is also movement in regards to Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois reveals he is in talks with Real Madrid

Courtois’ current deal expires at the end of next season, meaning that there is some jeopardy surrounding his future. But Real Madrid intend to eliminate this by agreeing a new contract, and the man himself has confirmed (via Diario AS) that negotiations are underway between club and player.

“I hope I can renew. I’m very happy at Real Madrid, playing here is a dream and every year more, it would be another dream. I am at the total disposal of the club, and they know that I would like to stay here… and hopefully retire here. We are in contact. But now it’s time to prove on the pitch. The rest will be easily resolved.”

Courtois has been ever-present in the Real Madrid goal since he joined from Chelsea in 2018. And he will continue as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper under new head coach Xabi Alonso, with him showing no signs of dropping his level despite now being 33 years of age.

Typically, Real Madrid have offered one-year contracts to players over the age of 30, but with Courtois, it is expected that they will break this rule by offering him a two-year deal – which would take him through out 2028. And given his level, there would be no surprise about this, as it limits the chances of him being poached by another club before Los Blancos are prepared to part ways.

For now, Courtois is focused on the Club World Cup, where he will be a key player once again for Real Madrid. But later in the summer, he should agree a new contract to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu for a little while longer.