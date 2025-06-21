Nico Williams asks for Athletic Cub ‘gesture’ over Barcelona offer

Barcelona are confident over their revived transfer push to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana infamously tried and failed to land the Basque forward last summer following his starring role in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 title win.

His commitment in Bilbao won the day, as he opted to stay at the Estadio San Mames for at least another year, to drive the team on.

Despite falling short in the UEFA Europa League semi finals, Williams and Co. clinched a return to the Champions League for next season, in what could be a parting gift from the 22-year-old.

Athletic Club resigned to Nico Williams exit

Athletic Club have maintained faith in their ability to retain Williams, with the emotional pull of remaining with the club alongside his brother Inaki, and the prospect of a place in the Champions League.

However, those efforts look to be in vain, with Diario Sport previously reporting Athletic Club have lost hope of Williams staying beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

They will not make an exit easy and are prepared to demand his full release clause as a one-off payment.

Williams asks Athletic Club to accept structured Barca offer

With Athletic Club possibly approaching endgame on Williams they have reiterated their stance on his €62m clause (€58m, plus €4m towards CPI).

Barcelona are willing to pay the full fee – including CPI – to avoid further frustration in the talks.

However, following the pattern of other deals in recent years, the Catalan giants are not able to pay the amount up front and want to split it across 2-3 years.

Athletic Club are expected to reject that, but as per Mundo Deportivo, Williams will ask the club hierarchy to consider the offer as a ‘ positive gesture’ after his call to stay in Bilbao last summer.