Martin Zubimendi lands in London to seal Arsenal switch

Arsenal are on course to finally complete the transfer signing of Martin Zubimendi in the coming days.

The midfielder had agreed a deal with Gunners last month, but late interest from Real Madrid changed the situation, as Zubimendi kept his options open a move to the Spanish capital.

Despite constant reports from the UK since late January, claiming Mikel Arteta had wrapped up a deal for his fellow Basque, there were also consistent string of reports in Spain stating Los Blancos were still interested in the 26-year-old La Roja international.

Why Zubimendi chose Arsenal over Real Madrid?

Fans from both sides will argue this one but there appears to be several factors at play.

Arsnal’s interest has been established for longer with Arteta and Andrea Berta both reportedly speaking to Zubimendi to outline his place in their plans.

Finances are also important, from both La Real and Arsenal’s perspectives, with the Premier League side willing to pay more than his €60m release clause in order to be able to do so in instalments, and that tipped the balance.

A last minute push to be reunited with Xabi Alonso fell short amid rumours of Florentino Perez blocking an offer as he believes Real Madrid are well stocked in midfield.

Who will Zubimendi replace at Arsenal?

If Real Madrid’s midfield is viewed as full by Perez, Arsenal are short on numbers, with Arteta losing two experienced figures.

Jorginho has already completed a free transfer move to Flamengo in time for the FIFA Club World Cup and Thomas Partey will leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

Zubimendi’s arrival could be pushed back to July 1, to keep in line with financial rules, and he is expected to play as a deep-lying No.6 behind Declan Rice and former teammates Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino.