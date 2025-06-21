Luis de la Fuente confirms two huge Spain recalls for September window

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente is aiming to bounce back as qualification for the 2026 World Cup kicks off in September.

La Roja’s place in June’s UEFA Nations League final series means their drive to qualify for the World Cup will be squeezed into three autumnal windows.

A penalty shootout defeat to Portugal in the Nations League final was the first low point of De la Fuente’s reign as senior team boss – after winning the tournament in 2023 – followed by success in the UEFA Euro 2024 final against England last summer.

However, the experienced coach is not letting any negativity creep into his thinking, as he looks ahead to September and some key recalls ahead of facing Bulgaria and Turkey.

De la Fuente backs Rodri return for Spain

De la Fuente opted against calling up Manchester City star Rodri for the Nations League last month with the midfielder only just back from an ACL injury.

Pep Guardiola requested he be left out to build up to the Club World Cup and De la Fuente agreed – but his crucial metronome will be back in the next international break.

“We can already see Rodri getting back into the game, and I hope Dani [Carvajal] plays in the Club World Cup also. When they’re available, of course, they’ll be with us,” as per Marca.

“Two geniuses on and off the field. It’s a source of pride for the national team and myself to be able to count on them.”

Will Morata stay in De la Fuente’s Spain squad?

De la Fuente once again offered his support to captain Alvaro Morata – following a difficult year at club level – and a missed penalty in the shootout loss to Portugal.

Morata admitted he is considering his future, but De la Fuente is counting on the former Atletico Madrid star, if he opts to remain.

“Morata is the best, he’ll come whenever he wants. The door is open to him. Whatever he needs, the national team is behind him. He’s incredibly important on and off the pitch.

“If he feels well and wants to come, perfect. If he can’t, Alvaro knows he’s always be welcome. The important thing is he’s well, so whatever he wants and needs.”