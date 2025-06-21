Earlier this week, Joan Garcia completed a move to Barcelona. He is to be the starting goalkeeper for Hansi Flick, and as such, his chances of a long-awaited Spain call-up are expected to increase.

Luis de la Fuente has chances for Spain call-up next season

Garcia was one of best goalkeepers in La Liga last season, but that was not enough for him to be included in a senior Spain squad for the first time. However, he will be called upon soon, as was confirmed by La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente during an interview with Marca.

“He is a great goalkeeper. I took him to the U21s. Of course he will come (to the Spain squad). We will see when the season starts what his situation is.

“But be careful, the best goalkeepers in the world are Spanish and are in the national team. I say it very clearly: they are the best and we are very happy with them. And Joan of course will come to the national team when we think it is convenient.”

Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal also discussed by de la Fuente

Another player that Barcelona want to sign this summer is Nico Williams, whom de la Fuente also spoke on.

“He is a genius. We’ll see what happens, it’s football stuff. But Nico is another player who will make history and become a legend. It is a pride to have such young and good players. They also give us a lot of joy and I wish them all the luck personally and professionally.”

And both players could be both club and international teammates to Lamine Yamal, who is another that de la Fuente is a huge fan of.

“He is certainly growing at an impressive level. I repeat: he will be a legend. But he undoubtedly has to improve in some aspects. We have to take care of him, but he is growing a lot and he should be clear that his teammates from the national team and club are the ones who will help him to become a legend. He’s a sensational guy.”