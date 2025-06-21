Chelsea no longer interested in signing 22-year-old Spanish talent

Chelsea have signed several players from Spain in the last few years, but they will not be signing one of the nation’s most talented youngsters, having taken the decision to end their interest in a summer deal.

During the winter transfer window, Chelsea made multiple offers for Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, who was a standout performer in the Segunda during the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 39 appearances, and his performances led to significant interest being generated from across Europe.

Chelsea end Yeremy Hernandez interest

Chelsea were one of those keen on signing Yeremay, but for the time being, they will no longer consider an approach. As per ESPN, they have ended their interest following the decision of the player to sign a new long-term contract with Deportivo.

On Monday, Deportivo announced that Yeremay had signed a new deal until 2030, with the option to extend by an additional three years. As per the report, this made him the best-paid player in Segunda history, and in the process, it has ended any speculation of a possible move away during this summer’s transfer window, which re-opens for business for Spanish clubs on the 1st of July.

➡️ Yeremay reforza o seu compromiso co Dépor cun contrato até 2030 con opción a 3 temporadas máis. ℹ️ https://t.co/l3EPQfyyXb pic.twitter.com/isthJV36d3 — RC Deportivo (@RCDeportivo) June 16, 2025

Serie A side Como, who are managed by former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, were also interested in Yeremay, but after negotiations broke down between the two parties earlier this month, the player quickly opted to sign a new contract with Deportivo, who will be eyeing a return to La Liga in 2026.

There are still chances for Yeremay to leave if his release clause is activated, but this is unlikely to happen. His previous deal had his buyout at approximately €30m, but with his new agreement, the valuation has been significantly increased – meaning that any jeopardy has been taken away.