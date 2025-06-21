Manchester United player tells club of his intention to sign for Real Betis

Manchester United winger Antony will be on the move this summer, and a return to Real Betis has been widely speculated. Other clubs are also in the race, but they are at a significant disadvantage at this stage.

Despite impressing on loan at Betis during the second half of last season, Antony is not in the plans of Man United head coach Ruben Amorim. As such, he will be on the move during the summer transfer window, and alongside Los Verdiblancos, Serie A side Como are also keen on signing him.

Antony prioritising summer return to Real Betis

But for now, that move will not progress, as it has been reported by MD that Antony is giving priority to Betis – and this has been communicated to Como.

During his time at Betis, Antony spoke about how comfortable he was in Andalusia. And because of this, it is no surprise that he is keen to re-join Manuel Pellegrini’s squad this summer, and he is even prepared to take a 30% wage cut in order for Los Verdiblancos to be able to afford his salary.

Despite Antony making arrangements for a return to Betis, it will not be easy for a deal to be done. Man United are believed to be asking for a fee in the region of €40-50m, which would make it a club-record transfer.

However, it would not be a surprise to see Betis reach this amount. Johnny Cardoso and Jesus Rodriguez are both edging closer to leaving the club, and they would each command fees in excess of €30m. And if they do go, the money would be there for Antony to be sought.

For now, it remains to be seen where Antony ends up by the start of the September, when the summer transfer window slams shut.