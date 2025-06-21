Barcelona set for transfer windfall as former striker returns to La Liga

Barcelona are hoping to generate funds in order to ease their well-documented financial problems, and some will soon be coming in at Can Barca.

Barcelona’s sporting department have identified a number of current players that can be sold during the summer transfer window, which re-opens for business on the 1st of July. But another avenue to make money will come via sell-on clauses, which exist for a number of their former players.

Former Barcelona striker Ferran Jutgla to join Celta Vigo

And one of those is Ferran Jutgla. The 26-year-old left Barcelona three years ago to join Club Brugge, where he has scored 40 goals in 148 appearances. But a return to Spain is now set to be finalised, with Diario AS reporting that Celta Vigo have agreed a deal to sign him from the Belgian side.

Celta will pay €7m for Jutgla, who will become their third signing of the summer after goalkeeper Ionut Radu and Ilaix Moriba, who will remain at Balaidos on a permanent basis after his €6m buy option was activated. And as per the report, Barcelona will earn €200k from Jutgla joining Celta. They retained a 10% sell-on clause from the agreement with Club Brugge in 2022, but it is only for captain gain.

Barcelona have already received in the region of €8m from Jean-Clair Todibo joining Barcelona, and it is unlikely that they will be the only ex-Barcelona players with sell-on clauses that will be on the move this summer. Every little will help the Catalans, so the €200k from Jutgla will be appreciated.

As for Celta, it has been a busy start to the summer for them. As well as signing Radu, Moriba and Jutgla, they sold talented youngster Fer Lopez to Premier League side Wolves earlier this week in a deal worth €23m.