Barcelona transfer target expresses desire to play alongside Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are aiming to add a new attacker to Hansi Flick’s options ahead of the 2025-26 season kicking off in August, and one of their targets is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Rashford was a priority target for Barcelona during the winter transfer window, but a deal was deemed impossible because the Catalans did not have the salary space required to register him with La Liga. But they have retained their interest, although for now, Nico Williams is the number one target.

Marcus Rashford wants to play alongside Lamine Yamal

And Rashford has fuelled speculation over a move to Barcelona in a recent interview with XBuyer (via Diario AS), as he revealed his desire to play alongside 17-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

“Lamine is playing in the elite at 17 years old. I don’t think we’ve seen this before. It’s hard to describe in words what he’s doing, because he shouldn’t be doing it at 16 or 18. I don’t think we’ve seen this before. What he does is not normal, because, in addition, he is going to improve, so we will not know what we will say about him in three years’ time. The mentality he has to naturalize it is another of his skills.”

“Of course I would like to (play with him). We all want to play with the best. Hopefully. We’ll see.”

Rashford also gave his thoughts on whether Lamine Yamal should win the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

“It depends on what they value. If they only value the ability to play, I think he can win it. But Dembele has the Champions League… it depends on what they look at. I wouldn’t be disappointed if either of them won it.”

Barcelona like Rashford, but for now, a deal is not a priority because of their desire to sign Williams. But even if the Spain international arrives, the Englishman believes that there would still be a place for him in Catalonia.