Barcelona have advantage in race to sign low-cost attacking option

Barcelona are hoping to sign Nico Williams this summer, but he may not be the only winger to arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou. As well as the Athletic Club man, there could be a low-cost addition made by the La Liga champions.

Barcelona need to be smart with their money due to their well-documented financial problems, and market opportunities will be something that sporting director Deco explores throughout the summer. And one of those could be Roony Bardghji.

Bardghji, who had been one of the brightest young wingers in Europe prior to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2024, is out of contract at FC Kobenhavn at the end of December. And because he has no plans to renew, he will be available for a significantly-reduced price during the summer. And Barcelona are aware of this, having recently held talks with his representatives.

Winger target revealed to be boyhood Barcelona supporter

There are numerous other clubs that view Bardghji as a prospective signing, but Barcelona have a significant advantage in this race. As per MD, the 19-year-old has been a fan of the Catalan side since childhood.

Barcelona are said to be very serious about signing Bardghji, who could be another winger option for Hansi Flick next season. And if they were to make a concrete attempt to sign him, there is a belief that they would be the club to secure his signature.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Barcelona do make an attempt to sign Bardghji. If they do, it will not be until later in the summer, given that their full focus is on moving players on in order to be able to sign Williams. That gives other clubs an advantage, but the La Liga champions are capable of making that up if they wish.