Barcelona will have no problems paying Nico Williams asking price

Barcelona are determined to make Athletic Club winger Nico Williams their second signing of the 2025 summer transfer window, and they are edging closer to executing their assault.

Luis Diaz had been Barcelona’s primary target for the left wing position, but in the last week, Williams has come to the fore again. He snubbed a move last summer, but he is now desperate to join the La Liga champions.

Barcelona capable of paying Nico Williams’ release clause

Personal terms have already been agreed, and now another step has been taken towards a deal being done. As reported by ESPN, Barcelona will have no issues paying the 22-year-old’s release clause, which is valued at €58m.

Barcelona have been hoping to pay the money in instalments, but Athletic are insisting that the €58m be paid as a one-off payment this summer. And despite their well-documented financial problems, the Catalans are able to do this, having already triggered the €25m release clause of Joan Garcia, whose arrival was confirmed earlier this week.

Departures are needed before Williams can join Barcelona

Barcelona want to have Williams signed as soon as possible, but despite having the transfer budget available to pay his release clause, they do not currently have the required salary space to fit him into their budget. Players will leave before they make their move, and the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati are leading candidates to be moved on.

There is no doubt that Williams would be a top signing for Barcelona, and his addition would complete the attacking quartet of Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. There is confidence that a deal will be done, but for now, the player will need to wait to make his desired move to the Spotify Camp Nou.