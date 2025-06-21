Atletico Madrid closing in on deal for Tottenham Hotspur target

Atletico Madrid are determined to sign a new defensive midfielder, and in the coming weeks, they have a good chance of landing their primary target.

It is no secret that Atleti have been keen to sign a pivot for over 12 months. Diego Simeone wants a new option to compete with Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo De Paul and club captain Koke Resurreccion, and in recent weeks, Johnny Cardoso has been established as the main transfer target.

Personal terms have already been agreed with Cardoso, who is prioritising a move to Atleti despite Real Betis having a pre-existing agreement in place with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. And soon, a deal could be closed between the two La Liga clubs.

Atletico Madrid and Real Betis set for Johnny Cardoso talks

As reported by Diario AS, Atleti and Betis officials will meet next week, and the intention is for an agreement to be reached. There is a €10m difference in valuation at this time, but the two clubs are expected to come to a compromise during these upcoming negotiations.

Betis want €40m for Cardoso, who was signed for €6m 18 months ago. Atleti have no intention of paying that much, but there is a belief that Los Verdiblancos will bring down their asking price.

Cardoso has been a standout performer for Betis since arriving in January 2024, and there is no doubt that he would be an excellent signing for Atleti. Los Colchoneros are currently focused on the Club World Cup, but with a group stage exit looking like a realistic possibility ahead of the final round of fixtures on Monday, there could be more focused place on these upcoming negotiations for the United States international.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti can agree a deal to sign Cardoso, who is certainly needed at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano for next season and beyond.