Arsenal face Rodrygo salary barrier after Nico Williams wages issue

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes could return to Arsenal’s transfer radar after the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

The Brazil international endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign – particularly since the start of 2025 – with the striker managing just one goal and three assists from the beginning of February.

That streak of inconsistency has led to growing concerns within the Real Madrid camp, and widespread reports he could be sold in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo has told Xabi Alonso of his desire to stay – and the new boss is ready to give him a chance at the Club World Cup – but the situation remains open.

Why are Arsenal back in the Rodrygo race?

The Arsenal hierarchy are prepared to back Mikel Arteta in the weeks ahead with a deal to bring in Martin Zubimendi almost complete.

Arsenal are also exploring their options to sign a new forward with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko both on the Gunners shortlist.

However, Arteta has not lost hope of convincing Rodrygo over a switch to North London, after his side dumped Real Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League last season.

Reports from Diario AS claim Barcelona’s push for Nico Williams as seen Arteta step away from an offer for the 22-year-old, to focus back on Rodrygo.

Is Rodrygo too expensive for Arsenal?

If Real Madrid were to accept an exit for their No.11 it would likely to be in the region of €75m which Arsenal are open to paying.

The main issue could come down to salary with Arsenal rumoured to be unwilling to match Williams’ request of €7-8m per year due to their strict wage structure.

The above report claims Rodrygo is looking for around €12m to make the move, which would put him inside Arsenal’s top five earners, which is not currently budgeted for at the Emirates Stadium.