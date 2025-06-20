WATCH: Axel Witsel doubles Atletico Madrid’s lead over Seattle Sounders

Atletico Madrid on course for their first points of the 2025 Club World Cup against Seattle Sounders, having gone 2-0 up over the MLS side.

Diego Simeone’s side were thrashed 4-0 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match, so a bounce-back is needed against Seattle. And they had an excellent start after scoring in the 11th minute courtesy of midfielder Pablo Barrios.

Goal number two has now arrived for Atleti, coming just minutes into the second half. And it is Axel Witsel, who was introduced at the interval by Simeone, that has netted his side’s second of the evening.

Axel Witsel | 🇺🇸 Seattle Sounders 0-2 Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/1XhdpOin9d — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) June 19, 2025

Marcos Llorente was very unlucky not to score, but Witsel made sure that Atleti got the goal they needed to double their advantage. Breathing space has now been installed, and Simeone will hope that his side are able to see out proceedings without any complications arising. If so, it would be a confidence-boosting victory for Los Colchoneros.