Atletico Madrid are back in control of their second group stage match of the 2025 Club World Cup against Seattle Sounders, having re-established their two-goal lead against the MLS side.

Diego Simeone’s side were thrashed 4-0 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match, so a bounce-back is needed against Seattle. And they had an excellent start after scoring in the 11th minute courtesy of midfielder Pablo Barrios. Goal number two would arrive just after the half time interval, which was scored by substitute Axel Witsel.

Seattle responded minutes later when Albert Rusnak netted, but Atleti have now made it 3-1 – and it’s Barrios that has scored his second of the match.

Barrios | 🇺🇸 Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid 🇪🇸 Pablo Barrios scores bracepic.twitter.com/JnrqbB73VN — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) June 19, 2025

Atleti needed this goal after conceding so soon after their second, and they should be able to see out proceedings from here. If so, it would be important first three points of the Club World Cup for Simeone and his players.