Real Madrid had very much intended to be starting the Club World Cup with three new signings in the their back four. Their activity has been limited to the additions Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but the idea was that a left-back would arrive too.

That left-back was supposed to be Alvaro Carreras. The Benfica defender was identified as the primary option for Los Blancos, but after completing deals for Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen, Carreras’ move stalled. The 22-year-old is keen to join Real Madrid, where he spent time as a youth player, but negotiations have not progressed.

Negotiations between Benfica and Real Madrid

On various occasions it has been reported that a deal has been reached, but so far that is not the case. Benfica have been demanding his €50m release clause, conscious that a percentage of the deal will go to previous club Manchester United. Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to pay that fee, but only in instalments, while Benfica have reiterated on two occasions publicly that no deal has been reached.

Alejandro Grimaldo an alternative option

According to Cadena SER, it has opened the door to a potential move for Alejandro Grimaldo. The 29-year-old is desperate to make the move back to Spain, and would be delighted to join Real Madrid. Despite having offers from the Premier League, and has been prioritising a move back to La Liga, where at the Santiago Bernabeu he would join up with former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. He is confident that Alonso will come calling if the Carreras deal falls through.

Grimaldo’s options

Grimaldo reportedly has a release clause in his deal somewhere between €15m and €20m, making him an affordable option. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for their former academy player, but a move for a left-back is further down on their priority list. Atletico Madrid appear to have decided against a move for Grimaldo, other options in mind.