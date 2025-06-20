Real Madrid move on from signing of midfielder

Real Madrid are moving on from Luka Modric this summer, but what to they are not sure. Los Blancos have been on the hunt for a midfielder that can provide control and set the tempo, with Modric falling out of the side and Toni Kroos retiring over the last two seasons, but have not brought in a replacement.

It is true that Real Madrid spent big on Jude Bellingham, and the signing of Aurelien Tchouamemi and Eduardo Camavinga were supposed to succeed the likes of Casemiro, Modric and Kroos. Yet the French duo have not shown an ability to take on the role of Kroos, and Bellingham’s best work comes in the final third of the pitch.

Real Madrid aware of issue

Carlo Ancelotti has departed, and Xabi Alonso has arrived, as have Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The issue has not followed the Italian out of the door. Despite Alonso’s expertise in the area, and the prowess of both defenders on the ball, there is an awareness that they are lacking in a midfielder with the qualities that Kroos possessed.

Angelo Stiller move ruled out

Los Blancos were interested in Martin Zubimendi explain Diario AS, but Arsenal have beaten them to his signature. Alonso also requested him too, but they could not intervene in his move to London. There were heavy links to Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, with the Germany international desperate to join. However the same outlet now declare that although a bid for Stiller was considered, they have now decided against that move.

Real Madrid reluctant to spend big

Real Madrid have been linked with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodri Hernandez in recent months too. However they are reluctant to spend big on the position this summer, which is proving an obstacle. Given the importance of the position, and the scarcity of players that can do it at the top level, it seems a tough task for their recruitment department.