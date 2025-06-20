After spending Wednesday night in hospital, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has been discharged in Miami, but the French forward is far from back to full fitness yet. The 26-year-old missed out on Xabi Alonso’s debut as Real Madrid manager against Al-Hilal, but seems unlikely to be back for their next game either.

After missing training on Tuesday, Mbappe also could not make it back on Wednesday evening for their 1-1 draw with the Saudi Arabian giants. The following day, Real Madrid confirmed that Mbappe was in hospital undergoing tests for a case of ‘accute gastroentiritis’. Now he is out of hospital, as confirmed by the club.

Mbappe all but out of Pachuca clash

However the latest update on his fitness is not altogether promising for Real Madrid. El Chiringuito report that Mbappe is ruled out of their game with Pachuca on Sunday at 21:00 CEST, in their second group game. They say that it could be another 10 days before Mbappe returns to full fitness.

This does not mean to say that he could not return to action before that, but it does alter Alonso’s plans. Their final group game comes against RB Salzburg on Friday the 27th of June at 03:00am, but depending on where they finish in their group, Mbappe would only just be returning to fitness for their Round of 16 clash, which will take place on Tuesday the first of July, at the very end of those 10 days.

Alternatives for Xabi Alonso

There is not a great deal of alternatives at Alonso’s disposal either. Endrick Felipe has been left in Madrid as he recovers from a muscle tear, and in the opening game, he used Gonzalo Garcia Torres up front. That move came off, with Garcia grabbing the opening goal, but Rodrygo Goes or Jude Bellingham as false nines are the only other realistic alternatives.