Wolverhampton Wanderers today confirmed that Celta Vigo talent Fer Lopez would be joining the club in a big-money move that could well fund the Galicians summer. Lopez, 21, was beginning to emerge in the Celta side this season, and Wolves have moved quickly to secure his signature.

Lopez was always tipped as one of the most talented players in the renowned Celta academy, and began getting opportunities late on last year. Celta manager Claudio Giraldez introduced him more as the campaign went on, giving him 785 minutes across 20 appearances. Lopez managed four goals in that time, and was becoming a real threat off the bench.

The deal will reportedly cost €23m, with an extra €2m available in variables. Currently he is the third-most expensive sale in Celta’s history behind Stanislav Lobotka to Napoli (€24m) and Gabri Veiga to Al-Ahli. Lopez generally plays off the striker or in an attacking midfield role, but has been used in various positions.

As per ESPN, Celta are looking into a deal for Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza, who also has interest from Villarreal.

Elsewhere in Spain

Marca, who provided the above figures, explain that RCD Mallorca forward Cyle Larin wants to stay in Spain. His tricky spell on the island looks set to come to an end, but he is said to be ignoring offers from elsewhere. It is not clear which teams in La Liga are interested.

ESPN report that Morocco international and Olympique Marseille midfielder is in advanced talks with Brighton and Hove Albion, but is also being targeted by Alaves, Levante and Sevilla. Real Betis only recently purchased Natan outright, but Leeds United have enquired about him, although he is keen to remain at Real Betis.

Espanyol using Joan Garcia money

Espanyol have been busy since Joan Garcia’s exit to Barcelona, bringing in ex-Leganes, Sevilla and Eibar man Marko Dmitrovic on a free from Los Pepineros as their starting goalkeeper. Meanwhile they weaken relegation rivals Alaves with the signing of Kike Garcia, also on a free.

The 35-year-old was instrumental for the Basques this season, scoring 13 goals for Alaves. He has signed a two-year deal with Los Pericos, and is presumed to be the man to lead the line. Manolo Gonzalez had been hoping to bring Roberto Fernandez back to the club, but he may prove too expensive.