On Thursday night, Botafogo shocked the world by beating Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain, with a single deflected goal from Igor Jesus proving the difference. It has left Atletico Madrid in a tricky position going into the final game, following their heavy opening day defeat.

Atletico proved too good for Seattle Sounders earlier in the day, beating them 3-1 with goals from Pablo Barrios (2) and Axel Witsel. Jesus’ winner over PSG left them top of the group on six points though, having beaten the Sounders in their opening match. As pointed out by Marca, this means it is a necessity for Los Rojiblancos to better PSG’s result, in the unlikely event that the French side do not beat the Sounders.

If, as expected, PSG do win their final game of the group, then Atletico must beat Botafogo by three goals to wing their goal difference (-2 for Atletico, +1 for Botafogo). The final group games take place at 21:00 CEST on Monday night, with Los Colchoneros at the Rose Bowl in California. The tiebreakers, if teams finish level, are largest number of points between the teams involved, best goal difference between teams involved, most goals between teams involved, best goal difference, most goals scored, best discipline and finally, a FIFA draw.

Some people are saying that a 2-0 win is enough, but that is not the case. If PSG beats Seattle and Atleti beats Botafogo, all three teams would be tied on points. The tiebreaker criteria start with points earned in matches between the tied teams. If the points are equal, it… — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 20, 2025

Diego Simeone expecting tough Botafogo tie

After Atletico’s win over Seattle, but before Botafogo’s victory, Simeone noted that while Alexander Sorloth was missing chances, he was at least in the right positions. He also assessed their task ahead.

“We’ve been on the right track since the PSG game. Today, there was a desire to win, to play. There was that itch…,” he told Marca.

“Very tough, like all Brazilian teams. Tough centre-backs, fast players, personality. They looked good against Seattle. We’ll have to play in a final against Botafogo.”

Luis Enrique impressed with Botafogo defence

It’s an unenviable task ahead of Diego Simeone’s side, as highlighted to the same outlet by PSG manager Luis Enrique.

“I think Botafogo is the team that has defended us best all season, both in the League and the Champions League. They were efficient and united. They played very well. They didn’t wait for us in a low block from the start, they had opportunities to make transitions and scored a goal with a great piece of play from Igor Jesus that gave them a lot of morale. I congratulate them.”

“We’re used to playing against low blocks, but this time we struggled to create scoring chances. We weren’t inspired,” explained Luis Enrique.