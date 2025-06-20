Barcelona to lose three academy gems to bigger offers

Barcelona saw their affiliate team Barca Atletic relegated to the fourth tier of Spanish football for just the second time since 1974 in May, and it could well have consequences. Although they may not be directly related, several of their top talents from the under-19 side are moving on this summer.

Atop that list is Arnau Pradas. The 19-year-old winger is considered one of the most talented of his age group, and played a crucial role in Barcelona lifting the UEFA Youth League. However Sport report that Pradas has decided to leave the club at the end of the season on a free, not renewing his deal. Although no decision has been taken on his destination, he has had interest from Saudi Arabia, where Unai Hernandez departed for in January.

Official: Aleix Garrido has left the club, and will join Eibar. pic.twitter.com/HzGvHAofqv — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2025

Further departures from Barca Atletic

Forward Diego Percan has already departed Barca Atletic, and his potential successor Hugo Alba is also on his way out of the club. The 19-year-old centre-forward will join OFK Belgrade, also on a free transfer. Meanwhile Barcelona confirmed on Friday that Barca Atletic captain Aleix Garrido is also leaving on a free to join Eibar, where he has signed a three-year deal.

Garrido made a handful of appearances under Xavi Hernandez, but has been laid low by injuries over the last couple of years.

Not all bad news

While there are plenty of departures, Barcelona have secured some crucial contract renewals in recent weeks too. Winger Jan Virgili, one of the standouts in that UEFA Youth League win, has signed a new deal until 2027, and promising left-back Jofre Torrents has committed his future to Barcelona until 2028. The latest renewal is another left-back in Alexander Walton. Barcelona have exercised an option to extend his deal by two years until 2027 too. All three are likely to operate under new Barca Atletic manager Julian Belletti.