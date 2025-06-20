Barcelona present new signing Joan Garcia: First words and images

On Friday, Barcelona presented Joan Garcia as their first signing of the summer. The Blaugrana activated his €25m release clause last week, and on Wednesday, Barcelona announced Garcia as their first signing of the summer.

Now former club Espanyol also announced the deal, with a cold one-line statement. Many Pericos feel that they have been betrayed by Garcia, who came through the club’s academy. Garcia released a statement bidding farewell to Espanyol, but did not ask for understanding, calling it a decision that took into account the best for the club, his career and his family.

Joan Garcia, new Barça player! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/TQxNsUbzZI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 20, 2025

Joan Garcia aiming for plenty of victories

Garcia will certainly be set for a hostile welcome at the RCDE Stadium on his next visit. In stark contrast to his reception at Camp Nou. He told the media he was happy to be at Barcelona.

“I’m very happy; I’ve been looking forward to this day. Now I have to keep growing as a goalkeeper, win a lot, and achieve great things, which is why I came here. When there’s such a young team with such good players, it’s exciting. I know many of them and I’m eager to get started.”

‘I define myself as a brave goalkeeper’ – Joan Garcia

Garcia will be competing with Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the number one spot, the current captain. Although numerous reports say that Garcia has been promised a starting role under Hansi Flick.

“I define myself as a brave goalkeeper, who likes to help the team, quick in goal, with reflexes, and who tries to contribute in the air.”

He was excited to get started, with Barcelona returning to their home at Camp Nou in September.

“I’ve seen the model of the Spotify Camp Nou and it’s impressive. I’m really looking forward to play in it for the first time. I’m sure you’ll see a lot of victories.”