Barcelona one step away from 1:1 spending rule

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and La Liga President Javier Tebas contradicted each other less than 24 hours apart this week. The former declared that the Blaugrana were back within their salary limit, while the latter said that it was not the case. It is not the first time the pair are at odds, nor will it be the last.

There is plenty of uncertainty over Barcelona’s financial position, and their proximity to being within their salary limit. The aim is to be back within the so-called 1:1 spending rule; clubs over their salary limit are only permitted to use 60% of the money they bring in or save to spend on registering new players.

Barcelona convinced about salary limit status

According to MD, Barcelona are convinced that they will be back within their salary limit. Their belief is that they are just one step away from that being the case. After auditors Crowe refused to accept their €100m VIP seats lease in March, it directly affected the accounts they were able to submit to La Liga.

The Catalan giants believe that after construction group Limak certified that the VIP seats had been delivered to Barelona, Crowe will now accept the €100m deal, and include it in their accounts – previously Crowe submitted that the product did not exist. The green light from the auditor is the only thing missing.

Doubts about latest asset sale at Barcelona

The deal has been questioned since it was first announced. Neither of the two companies purchasing the seats were in existence at the turn of the decade, and both have links to Barcelona indirectly. La Liga have voiced suspicion about the deals, and there has also been some suggestion that Crowe or La Liga may divide the €100m income across the 30 years of the deal. So far, Barcelona appear to be in the clear though, and a definitive call on the salary limit will come before July.