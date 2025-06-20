Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has given an interview to the club media channel, discussing the team and their progress through the season. He had particular words of praise for Raphinha and Pedri, as well as some advice for Lamine Yamal.

The German coach explained that as early as the preseason, head fitness coach Julio Tous had remarked to him that ‘with the things I am seeing, I think we will win La Liga.’ It was prescient opinion from Tous, as Flick and his staff masterminded a domestic treble.

Words of advice for Lamine Yamal

Playing an instrumental role was teenage superstar Lamine Yamal. At the heart of their creativity, and with a season full of big performances, he is now spending some well-deserved holidays with Neymar Junior in Brazil. Flick had some advice for him though.

“I often say it: he’s a genius. And he’s 17, we have to help him. So far, everything’s fine. If he wants to play at the highest level for the next 15 years, he needs to train very well and prepare himself mentally. He’s smart. It’s not all about enjoyment; you also have to work,” Sport quote.

“And players with his talent need to do that. He has good examples in the team, like Raphinha, who also has a lot of trust in him.”

The examples: Pedri and Raphinha

On Raphinha specifically, Flick noted that he was sorely lacking in confidence when he arrived at the club. The Brazilian has commented publicly that if it were not for Flick, he would likely have left Barcelona last summer.

“I saw him play for the first time here and saw what kind of player he is. Very dynamic, making the final pass, assisting Lewandowski… I also saw that he needed confidence. He’s Brazilian and therefore has quality, but he also brings heart, mentality, and attitude. He’s always working defensively. He has a lot of potential.”

Pedri was another of Barcelona’s standouts this season.

“He’s brilliant. When Pedri has the ball, it’s fantastic to watch. It’s fantastic to have him on the team. Plus, in the coming years he can be one of the team’s leaders—he’s only 22!”

Challenges ahead for Hansi Flick

For Flick, much of his challenge will be finding ways to maintain the same level from his side on the ball, and working out fresh challenges to pose for defences. Towards the end of the season he was also quite clear that there was room for improvement defensively. If he can maintain Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Raphinha at the same level though, that will go a long way to a successful campaign.