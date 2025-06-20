Barcelona exit candidate has preferred destination

Barcelona are once again weighing up which players they can afford to lose in order to register new players. With Joan Garcia already through the door for €25m, and Joan Laporta lining up a €58m swoop for Nico Williams, the Catalan giants are in need of space in their salary limit, in spite of the President’s claims that they can ‘sign as normal’.

There have been conflicting reports about what exactly that means for Barcelona in terms of sales, but the general consensus has been that they will need to move on most if not all of the players deemed ‘surplus to requirements’. Otherwise, a major sale of the likes of Ronald Araujo or Fermin Lopez would be the corresponding sacrifice, altlhough player and club in both cases seem set on continuing together.

Andreas Christensen case

One of the players very much on Director of Football Deco’s departure list is Andreas Christensen. Following an injury-ravaged season, the Danish international has just a year left on his deal. Yet he has little intention of leaving and feels he can convince Hansi Flick and his staff that he can paly and important role.

Preferred destinations

Yet Sport have revealed that if he is to depart, Christensen has a preferred destination. Over the last year, Christensen has received interest from Saudi Arabia and Brentford, while recently he was offered out to a series of other Premier League clubs. If he is to move though, something which would only occur if Flick shuts the door in terms of game time, he would prefer to make the switch to Serie A.

AC Milan made an offer for him in the January transfer window, which was turned down, but the Rossoneri could come back in for him at some point. Otherwise he would like to stay in Spain. Barcelona are hoping to get a small fee for Christensen, but the priority is to get his large salary off their books.