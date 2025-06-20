Atletico Madrid have picked up their first win of the 2025 Club World Cup after a 3-1 victory over Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

Early goal sets Atletico Madrid on their way in first half

Diego Simeone’s needed a response after being thrashed 4-0 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their opening group stage match, and fortunately, they had a good start in Seattle. They managed to break the deadlock after only 11 minutes when Pablo Barrios fired home via the underside of the crossbar following a cutback from Giuliano Simeone.

Atleti dominated the first half, and they thought a chance for their second had come just before half time when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Simeone. But following VAR check, the decision was overturned, much to the relief of Seattle.

Two second half strikes ensure victory for Los Colchoneros

But just minutes into the second period, Atleti did double their lead. A corner routine led to Marcos Llorente striking a thunderous effort against the crossbar, but from the rebound, Axel Witsel eventually turned the ball into the back of the net.

However, it would not be straightforward for Atleti as Seattle got a goal back only a few minutes later when Albert Rusnak fired past Jan Oblak. But fortunately for Los Colchoneros, they were able to restore their two-goal lead on 55 minutes, and it was Barrios that scored his second of the match after volleying home at the back post.

Atleti were able to see out proceedings from there, although there were a few hairy moments late on. Nevertheless, it was a confidence-boosting result for Simeone’s side. The result means that they go 3rd in Group B, but level on points with PSG and Botafogo, whom they play in their final group stage match on Monday.