Atletico Madrid are aiming to pick up their first points of the 2025 Club World Cup against Seattle Sounders, and they are on course to do so after taking an early lead over the MLS side.

Diego Simeone’s side were thrashed 4-0 by European champions Paris Saint-Germain in their opening match, so a bounce-back is needed against Seattle. And so far, they are set for victory after scoring in the 11th minute courtesy of midfielder Pablo Barrios.

🚨🌎 PABLO BARRIOS OPENS THE SCORING FOR ATLETICO MADRID! 1-0 Atlético Madrid.pic.twitter.com/vKk9TdDMt5 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 19, 2025

It’s a wonderful finish from Barrios, who finds the back of the net via the crossbar after being played in by Giuliano Simeone. It’s a goal that had been coming after a strong start from Atleti, who can now settle into proceedings with ease.

Atleti must win this one if they are to give themselves a better chance of reaching the Club World Cup knockout stages, and so far, they are on course for the three points.