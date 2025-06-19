Barcelona are for a second summer running, pursuing the signing of Nico Williams. After a meeting between the 22-year-old Basque winger’s agent Felix Tainta and Barcelona Director of Football Deco last week, the Blaugrana have decided to move for him again.

The big question is over the finances of the deal. Williams has a €58m release clause, and Athletic Club are not open to negotiating, meaning the payment will have to be in a single deposit rather than in instalments. Beyond getting the money together though, Barcelona must also find space in their salary limit to register Williams. The two parties have supposedly agreed terms on a deal though.

How will Barcelona register Williams?

The Blaugrana are hoping to have their €100m VIP seats lease validated by auditor Crowe, which would boost their accounts, and in addition, a second deal is on the horizon. Earlier this week CENAFE President Miguel Angel Galan revealed that Barcelona were hoping to bring in another €40m for the sale of a percentage of Barca Vision, a deal which would increase their salary limit again.

This has now been corroborated by Christian Falk, who has told Bayern Insider that German investment fund Libero will now pay up the remaining €40m they were due from the purchase of shares in Barca Vision. Nipa Capital paid €20m of the €60m due for 9.8% of the company, but after a long-running legal dispute, Falk says that Libero will stump up the €40m, which will be added to Barcelona’s salary limit calculations for next season.

Barcelona’s competitors for Nico Williams

That money will likely go towards signing Nico Williams. Falk goes on to explain that Bayern remain on stand-by in case Barcelona cannot come up with the money to pay Williams’ €58m release clause. Athletic Club are still trying to hold onto him, but Arsenal and Chelsea appear to have turned their attentions elsewhere.