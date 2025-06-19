Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe hospitalised with digestive issue

Real Madrid could not find a way past Al-Hilal in their Club World Cup debut, depriving Xabi Alonso of a win on his personal debut. That included a missed penalty in stoppage time, which may well have been taken by Kylian Mbappe had he been on the pitch. As it were, Fede Valverde could not hit the back of the net.

Mbappe was a late doubt for the match in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, after missing training the day before the game. He was deemed a last-minute call by Alonso before the match, and did not recover from a fever in time to play. Alonso stated after their clash against Al-Hilal that they would see how his fever progressed after two bad days laid low by it.

Mbappe taken to hospital

As confirmed by Real Madrid, Mbappe has been taken to hospital to undergo tests, after being diagnosed with accute gastroentiritis. Diario AS add that Mbappe spent the night in hospital on Wednesday, and has been continuing with the treatment that doctors have prescribed him. He will be under observation for the next 48 hours at any rate, with Los Blancos facing Pachuca on Sunday night in a game they cannot afford to lose in after their draw in the opening game.

Gonzalo Garcia Torres takes opportunity

Without Mbappe, Alonso elected to go for a natural number nine up front against Al-Hilal in Gonzalo Garcia Torres. This season’s top scorer for the Castilla side, Garcia scored the winner in the Copa del Rey against Leganes earlier this season, and took his opportunity again scoring the equaliser for Los Blancos earlier in the second half.

Garcia certainly had opportunities to add to his tally, but was direct and found space in the Al-Hilal defence in a promising performance. He is expected to move on this summer, but a good performance in the USA could earn him a spot in Alonso’s squad.