Real Madrid have spent much of the last year trying to find a way of ensuring they are able to host concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu, ever since they were banned from doing so. It has been described as ‘minor’ in terms of the financial impact, but in the meantime, Atletico Madrid have been taking those same concerts and earning millions from the events.

The issue dates back to the summer of 2024. With the renovation work at the Bernabeu complete, Real Madrid began hosting concerts at their stadium, the most high profile of which was a three-day run for Taylor Swift. However a union of neighbours from the surrounding areas grouped together to submit a complaint to the Council that the concerts were in breach of noise regulations due to the high decibel levels.

Soundproofing the Bernabeu

This was an issue that was either ignored or not foreseen by Los Blancos, and over the last year, Real Madrid have looked into soundproofing the stadium, and potentially trying to reduce the noise levels. They were quoted a €20-25m fee to do so, but it seems there is no guarantee that this will sufficiently block out the noise for the surrounding areas. In the meantime, Atletico Madrid offered up the Metropolitano for concerts for the likes of Lola Indigo and more recently, Bad Bunny.

Law change could allow concerts at Bernabeu

According to Cadena Cope though, the President of the Madrid Regional government, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, has channeled her efforts to resolve the matter. She has set the Interior Counsel to study the matter, and look into changing the law that regulates noise levels.

It would alter the current regulations to raise the permitted decibel level, and also ensure the regulations take into account an average noise level rather than the peak of the noise level. This in theory would allow concerts to take place at the Bernabeu once more, while the Government would ensure that heavy security and cleaning operations were in place to appease the local residents.