A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Athletic Club

While not strictly related to Los Leones currently, it is of note that Iker Muniain has left San Lorenzo less than a year after joining the club. The veteran playmaker captained the side at times, but amid an institutional and financial crisis, leading to players going without pay, Muniain decided to end his spell. Muniain is now considering returning to Spain to be closer to his family, or even retiring, say Cadena Cope.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have wrapped up the signing of Ilaix Moriba from RB Leipzig. The talented Guinean midfielder made an impact under Claudio Giraldez, and they have executed their €6m buy option. The 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal.

🚨🐺 Fer López to Wolves, here we go! Deal confirmed and agreement sealed now with Celta Vigo for €25m package. Medical on Wednesday for López who’s agreed personal terms with Wolves last week. pic.twitter.com/bpYwOE8OQv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2025

On the other hand, the latest wonderkid from the A Sede academy is on the way out. Wolves have agreed a €25m fee for Lopez, and the deal is expected to be wrapped imminently. It will ease financial pressure on the club this summer though.

Espanyol

After Joan Garcia’s departure to Barcelona, Espanyol are on the hunt for a new goalkeeper. Esport3, as quoted by MD, say that Sporting Director Fran Garagarza is targeting Leganes’ Marko Dmitrovic as the priority. RCD Mallorca’s Leo Roman is an alternative, but would cost €6-7m, while Dmitrovic is a free agent.

Getafe

President Angel Torres has confirmed that manager Jose Bordalas will continue at the club next season. Despite initial links to Sevilla, Bordalas will be back at the Coliseum next season.

🚨 ÁNGEL TORRES, presidente del GETAFE, confirma que BORDALÁS SEGUIRÁ: ✅ "Hubo una reunión la semana pasada. Va a seguir". pic.twitter.com/cNWDAl62Tq — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 11, 2025

Veteran left-back Fabrizio Angileri has also left the club on a free to join Corinthians, and 22-year-old central defender Nabil Aberdin has joined Russian side Sochi for €300k.

RCD Mallorca

Former Real Betis central defender Luiz Felipe could be in line for a return to La Liga. Matteo Moretto reports that RCD Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano are interested in the experienced Brazilian defender, who moved to Saudi Arabia last summer.

Rayo Vallecano y Mallorca están interesados en Luiz Felipe. pic.twitter.com/bCWGUFib8r — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2025

Real Betis

Real Betis have made an offer to sign Junior Firpo. The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Leeds United, and Matteo Moretto reports that there are only minor details between the two sides. That said, Olympique Lyon are one of several sides also in pursuit of the left-back.

El Betis ha presentado una oferta oficial a Junior Firpo para un contrato de tres años. Las partes están muy cerca, faltan pequeños detalles. También hay otros clubes extranjeros como el Lyon sobre el jugador, pero el Betis está por delante. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2025

It has been a busy period for Los Verdiblancos, and two of their players have moved to the Middle East. Alex Collado has been there on loan for the past season anyway, but now has made a permanent move to Al-Shamal, for a fee believed to be in the region of €1m. Meanwhile starting right-back Youssouf Sabaly must be replaced, after Los Verdiblancos agreed a sale to Al-Duhail too.

Another deal in the slow-cooker is Johnny Cardoso’s potential move to Atletico Madrid. As the two sides continue negotiations, Diario AS report that before a move is sealed, Los Verdiblancos want to sign his replacement. There is also uncertainty over the futures of William Carvalho and Sergi Altimira, while Marc Roca is coming off a long injury absence.

Talented winger Jesus Rodriguez, who is currently away with Spain’s under-21 side, has already attracted interest from Aston Villa, who have opened talks for him. Yet after missing out on Deportivo La Coruna’s Yeremay Hernandez, Moretto reports that Como are now moving for Rodriguez. Cesc Fabregas has spoken to Rodriguez, and Como are considering an offer, while RB Leipzig are also in the mix for him, and Gianluca di Marzio adds that Napoli are also looking at the 19-year-old.

El Como presiona por Jesús Rodríguez, del Betis. En las últimas horas Cesc Fábregas ha hablado con el jugador, el club italiano se está planteando seriamente hacer una oferta oficial al Betis. El Leipzig también está muy atento a la situación del futbolista. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 16, 2025

The long-awaited arrival of Alvaro Valles has also ended. Leaving Las Palmas as a free agent following a year-long stand-off with the Canary Islanders, Valles has signed a five-year deal with Betis, and is set to become their new number one.

Real Valladolid

La Pucela have gone down, but as they try to balance their books, important deals have taken place. Right-back Lucas Rosa has completed a €3m move to Ajax, but MD quote De Telegraaf, who say that they are also closing in on a deal for Raul Moro. The 22-year-old has agreed to on a five-year contract with Ajax, and has been targeted by Osasuna and Espanyol.

Sevilla

Sevilla and Napoli are in talks for Juanlu Sanchez. That has been reported by Matteo Moretto, who says that Juanlu has already agreed a five-year deal with the Italian champions. Sevilla want €20m for him, while Napoli are hoping to wrap the deal up for €15m.

El Nápoles y el Sevilla están en conversaciones por Juanlu Sánchez. El club español pide 20 millones de euros, el Nápoles puede ir por unos 15 y llegar a un acuerdo. El jugador ya ha dado su OK a un contrato de cinco años. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2025

It is added by Diario AS that Napoli tried to include Giovanni Simeone in the deal, but Los Nervionenses turned down that offer too. They want the €20m fee in full. On the other hand, Napoli may turn their attention elsewhere, with El Chiringuito saying that Almeria’s Marc Pubill is also on their shortlist.

👀 MARC PUBILL, en la agenda del NAPOLI. El jugador español es la otra opción del club napolitano para el lateral. ℹ️ Información de @marcosbenito9 . pic.twitter.com/qhEKWfjExt — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 12, 2025

Valencia

After it was reported that Valencia had turned down an offer for Javi Guerra from AC Milan, Marca say that Valencia will stand firm on their demands. Los Che want at least €20m from the deal, but taking into account Villarreal have a 30% sell-on fee, that means a minimum deal of €28.6m. Milan’s offer was €16m plus €4m in variables.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili on his way out to Liverpool, Los Che apprear to be looking for a goalkeeper, despite the presence of Stole Dimitrievski. Cadena Cope say that the final details are being wrapped up for a deal to take Athletic Club’s Julen Agirrezabala to Mestalla, in a loan deal, with the clubs still discussing a potential option to buy.

Villarreal

Villarreal didn’t quite fix their defence last season, and with Raul Albiol leaving, will look for more reinforcements. Moretto explains that Rafa Marin is on their agenda, and they are preparing an offer for the Napoli defender, who was used infrequently by Antonio Conte.

Exclusiva. El Villarreal va a presentar una oferta por Rafa Marín. Cesión con opción de compra fijada en casi 12m€. El defensa español ya ha dado el sí. pic.twitter.com/2EB16E6Yc3 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 12, 2025

The Yellow Submarine intend to move for him on a loan with an option to buy at around €12m, and Marin has already approved the move.

Amid speculation that Alex Baena will also move to Atletico Madrid, Villarreal have tied up a deal for Alberto Moleiro from Las Palmas.