Real Betis dealt blow in bid to re-sign Antony from Manchester United

Manchester United are set to part ways with Antony again this summer, and a return to Real Betis is a possibility. However, recent developments could make it more difficult for the Brazilian winger to return to Los Verdiblancos during the upcoming transfer window, which opens for La Liga clubs on the 1st of July.

It is no secret that Betis want to re-sign Antony, who scored nine goals and registered five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. But with Man United look to recoup much of the transfer fee they paid three years ago, it will be tricky for the funds required to be generated unless a number of significant sales are done.

Manchester United will not accept Antony loan offers

A number of other clubs have set their sights on Antony, which has made it trickier for Betis to get a deal done on their terms. And their efforts are set to be further affected, with it having been reported by Ben Jacobs (via ED) that Man United will not consider another loan move for the player.

Man United intend to seal a transfer for Antony, who is also in favour of leaving Old Trafford on a permanent basis. But while his first option will be to return to Andalusia, it is unlikely to happen unless the reported asking price is lowered.

It is no surprise that Man United have taken this stance – and not only because they need to raise funds after failing to secure European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign. Antony is out of contract in two years’ time, and if he is still on their books in 2026, his value would be significantly lower.

It remains to be seen whether Betis are able to make a concrete attempt to re-sign Antony, but if they can, it would be magnificent news for them if he were able to return on a permanent basis.