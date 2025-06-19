Barcelona have plans to do a lot of business this summer, and on top of signings, they are hoping to tie down current players to new deals. Raphinha recently renewed, and soon, there are also plans for Wojciech Szczesny and Frenkie de Jong to be offered contracts.

Another player that has been mentioned in his conversation is Jules Kounde. The defender has been in outstanding form over the last couple of years, which is made even more impressive when considering that he has been playing at right-back – despite being a natural central defender.

Barcelona are delighted with Kounde, and as such, there are plans for him to be offered a new deal. His existing contract expires in 2027, so there could soon be some jeopardy about his future in Catalonia.

Catalan sources refute claims of imminent Jules Kounde deal

But according to Ben Jacobs, both parties have verbally agreed to extend Kounde’s contract, with the idea being for an agreement to be completed by the end of the summer.

But this information has been disputed by MD. The Catalan daily has confirmed that Barcelona and Kounde are on the same page, and that a new deal will inevitably be agreed – but it is not too advanced, and a finalised agreement will not happen by the end of this summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona are currently prioritising other areas. They must free up salary space to be able to register new signing Joan Garcia, and this will also need to happen in order for Nico Williams to be able to sign too. As such, departures are also a more pressing needs for sporting director Deco.

Kounde, who continues to attract interest from Chelsea, may have some jeopardy surrounding his future, but there is a belief within Can Barca that an agreement will happen when the time comes. But for now, a wait is needed.