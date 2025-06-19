Barcelona hold talks with 19-year-old attacking talent

Barcelona President Joan Laporta seemed confident on Wednesday evening when declaring that the Catalan giants could ‘sign normally’, and the club certainly appear to be acting under that impression. Following a move for Nico Williams, the Blaugrana have held talks with another attacking talent.

In this case, it is Swedish talent Roony Bardghji. The 19-year-old has been linked with a variety of Europe’s top clubs since breaking through into professional football as a 16-year-old, and Fabrizio Romano reports that the Blaugrana have now held talks directly with his camp, and have been informed of the numbers it will require to make a deal happen.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona have made contact to be informed on Roony Bardghji deal conditions. Direct talks took place. Barça are monitoring the Swedish talent after Porto already sent a bid two weeks ago. Separate option from Nico Williams deal. pic.twitter.com/0GYGlXPdCN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2025

It is noted that Porto have already submitted an offer for Bardghji, although that is yet to be accepted. Bardghji is likely to be on the move sooner rather than later, with his current deal at Copenhagen expiring at the end of 2025. This season Bardghji has played just 243 minutes after coming back from a cruciate ligament tear.

President Laporta: "We can sign normally. We are about to make an imminent signing and are working on another." @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/hh6Kwu59TU — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2025

Atletico Madrid also interested in Bardghji

Europe’s top clubs are lining up for Bardghji despite his injury and lack of game time though, and earlier this year, Atletico Madrid were cited as one of the sides most interested in him. All the same, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been watching him closely. Barcelona have been scouting Bardghji for at least 18 months too.

Bardghji offensive separate to Nico Williams deal

Romano does note that Barcelona’s pursuit of Bardghji is separate from their move for Nico Williams, and the two deals would not have an impact on each other. The 19-year-old primarily operates off the right wing, cutting in onto his left, but has also played through the middle before. So far he has made 84 appearances, scoring 15 goals and giving one assist.