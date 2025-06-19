Atletico Madrid have set their priority targets for the summer transfer window, but will also have to cover for departures this summer. The likes of Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reinildo Mandava will all leave the club at the end of the Club World Cup, and Angel Correa could follow them out of the door.

Correa was close to leaving in January with an offer from Saudi Arabia, but the two sides could not agree a deal. However rumours over his future surfaced again in March, with Correa reportedly agreeing a move to Mexican side Tigres. Atletico Madrid then denied any agreement with another club publicly in May.

Deal agreed for Correa to leave

After a decade at the club though, it does seem Correa is on his way out. That much was evident by his tears and farewells to the Metropolitano on the final day of the season, and Marca now say that an offer has arrived and the clubs are in talks to agree a deal. Correa has a five-year deal on the table, and is seeking a guaranteed starting spot to keep his place in Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Fabrizio Romano goes a step further, saying that a deal has already been agreed between Tigres and Atletico.

Replacement identified in Brazil

Los Colchoneros have had time to prepare for his exit, and have found whom they believe to be Correa’s replacement in Brazil. Diario AS report that Atletico will move for Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto, 24, after initial contacts in mid-April. They will be back in touch with the Brazilian after the Club World Cup.

AS Roma and Everton are also following Alberto, but Atletico have a slight advantage in the race, with his price tag set at around €20m.

A good fit for Atletico

Atletico feel that Alberto is value for money, quality and has room to grow, hence he fits the bill for Los Colchoneros. This season playing alongside former player Memphis Depay, Alberto has scored 13 goals and given one assist in 35 appearances for the Brazilian giants. He made his Brazil debut back in 2023, and has already made 308 appearances (110 goals, 29 assists) in his career, playing for four different teams. That included a brief spell in 2021-22 at Zenit St. Petersburg.

Alberto does have a contract until 2027, and Globo Esporte report that Corinthians have promised Memphis that they will make an effort to retain Alberto.