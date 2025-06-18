Xabi Alonso is hoping to mark his Real Madrid debut with a victory, and but his side have been pegged back by Al Hilal in their opening match of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have been poor in the opening half in Miami, but they managed to weather the storm of Al Hilal to take the lead just beyond the half hour mark, with the goal coming courtesy of young striker Gonzalo Garcia. But no sooner than Los Blancos had gone ahead, they have now been pulled back into a stalemate.

Raul Asencio was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the penalty area, and that allowed Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves to find the back of the net from 12 yards.

GOAL | Real Madrid 1-1 Al-Hilal | Ruben Neves - Ruben Neves has equalized for Al-Hilal.

It’s a deserved equaliser for the Saudi Pro League side, who have been the better team in the opening 41 minutes. Real Madrid must improve in this one if they are to come away with a victory.